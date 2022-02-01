Short Interest in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Increases By 43.6%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the December 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of Sunlight Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of Sunlight Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.
Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
SUNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.
About Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
