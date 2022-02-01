Short Interest in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Increases By 43.6%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the December 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of Sunlight Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of Sunlight Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,362. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SUNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.