Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth $437,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,941,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth $5,847,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,268,000. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

NYSE ACRO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,176. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.