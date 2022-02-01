Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,800 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the December 31st total of 594,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,496,000 after buying an additional 236,011 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 147,316 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.