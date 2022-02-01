Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

VBK traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $246.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,519. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.51 and a 200-day moving average of $281.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.78 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

