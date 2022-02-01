Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

VFH traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $96.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,412. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.97. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

