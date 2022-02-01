Zacks: Analysts Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Electric Power.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.65. 87,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $354,042,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $278,749,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,550 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

