Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.41 Million

Analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report sales of $20.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.65 million and the highest is $20.92 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $86.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $87.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $86.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

FDUS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,569. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $442.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

