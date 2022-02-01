Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 949,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,872 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $66,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,838. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

