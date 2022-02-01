Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 1,757 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.