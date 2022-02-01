-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.38). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ALHC. Barclays raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. 3,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,787. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 85,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,960.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,892,066 shares of company stock worth $138,599,447.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

