Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,414 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,174 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,836 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,565,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,592 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 215,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,885,658. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of -324.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

