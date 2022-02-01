Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Takes $3.70 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.2% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.93 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

