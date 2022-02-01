Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $6.88 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.0% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $313.65. The company had a trading volume of 224,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,288,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.98 and its 200 day moving average is $342.01. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.79.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,369 shares of company stock valued at $86,640,907. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

