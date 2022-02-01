R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 485,883 shares of company stock worth $59,644,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.12. The company had a trading volume of 118,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,221,781. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $256.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

