Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.29). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Portage Biotech by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,948. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

