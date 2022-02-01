I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will announce ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.02). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for I-Mab.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 1,020.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in I-Mab by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in I-Mab by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after acquiring an additional 713,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in I-Mab by 2,415.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,133,000 after acquiring an additional 424,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in I-Mab by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after acquiring an additional 413,106 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMAB traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. 8,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,443. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

