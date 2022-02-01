-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Lithium Americas posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

LAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 481.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 421,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 156,174 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 147,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,023. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

