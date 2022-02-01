Phore Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,314.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Phore has a market cap of $968,248.14 and approximately $1,314.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.20 or 0.00595560 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,029,886 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.