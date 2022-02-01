Bismuth (BIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $283.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

