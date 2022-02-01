Standard Protocol (STND) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $403,052.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.83 or 0.07147697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,541.49 or 0.99710515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

