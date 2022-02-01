Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases 492,767 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,142,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492,767 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 13.49% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $22,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,059,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 10,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,013. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

