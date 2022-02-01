Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 39.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,040,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 860,900 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $423,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.65.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.75. 108,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,951,224. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

