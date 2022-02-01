Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys 213,176 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,251,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,176 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $46,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $261,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,264. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

