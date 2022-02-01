Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 103,900 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,411,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $303,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 31.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 42.1% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 26,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,439. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.32. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INCY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

