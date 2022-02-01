ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Down 43.3% in January

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 965,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ENGlobal by 211.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 651,265 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ENGlobal during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ENG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 1,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,479. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $36.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.86.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

