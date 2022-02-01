First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ DVLU traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,369. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $26.36.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.
