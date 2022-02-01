First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ DVLU traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,369. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVLU. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 109.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

