Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.61 Million Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,610,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of RBC Bearings as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROLL traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,864. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.32 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.17.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROLL shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

