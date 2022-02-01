Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Million

Brokerages expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to report sales of $13.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.52 million and the highest is $13.76 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $2.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 434.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $52.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.97 million to $53.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $90.79 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $98.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 426.60% and a negative return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth $70,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,254,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 103,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 28,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,031. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

