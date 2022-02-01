Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OTIS traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,886. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.76.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

