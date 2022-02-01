Zacks: Brokerages Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.32. MP Materials reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.16. 11,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,714. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 3.46.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $2,988,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

