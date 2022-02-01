Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 200,950 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,047,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,950 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare comprises about 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $555,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,127,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,963,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.69.

NYSE MOH traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.11. 1,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,448. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $328.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

