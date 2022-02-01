Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $8.17 Million Position in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESMT. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,371,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,044,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Engagesmart stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,793. Engagesmart Inc has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

