$37.47 Million in Sales Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will report sales of $37.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $39.10 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year sales of $110.94 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $194.83 million, with estimates ranging from $177.38 million to $205.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

ROVR traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,701. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $9,372,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $145,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter worth $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $306,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

