Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stake Increased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 1,748.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182,372 shares during the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences comprises about 2.3% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $61,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 24,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.05.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

