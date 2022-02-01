Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $13.19 Million in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.54.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

NASDAQ EVCM traded up 0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 12.21. 1,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,870. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of 10.38 and a twelve month high of 23.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is 14.79 and its 200-day moving average is 17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The firm had revenue of 128.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 123.37 million. Analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM).

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.