Loews Corp Has $3.27 Million Stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Loews Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 54.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 338,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 404,268 shares during the period. Loews Corp’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PVG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. 34,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.84. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $146.83 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.