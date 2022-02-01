Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,183 shares during the period. agilon health makes up about 1.2% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $31,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $124,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,914 shares of company stock worth $4,846,156.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

NYSE AGL traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. 10,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,690. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $44.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

