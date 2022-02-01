Aristides Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Aristides Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 0.7% of Aristides Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.45. 73,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,070. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day moving average is $157.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

