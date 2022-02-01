Coatue Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 835.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of JD.com worth $588,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after buying an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,387,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,391,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in JD.com by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

