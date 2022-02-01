Formula Growth Ltd. Acquires 55,000 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. PagerDuty accounts for 1.7% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of PagerDuty worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,826,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after purchasing an additional 669,487 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 536,857 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other PagerDuty news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,293 shares of company stock worth $7,505,869 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

PD stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.33. 48,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,534. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.