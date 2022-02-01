Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Lowered by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC trimmed its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,911,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,922 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 4.8% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,182,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $7,879,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $2,506,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Snowflake by 614.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after buying an additional 97,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $278.37 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of -108.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,996,043 shares of company stock worth $695,326,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

