Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 146,788 shares.The stock last traded at $19.13 and had previously closed at $18.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $759,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,144 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $62,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

