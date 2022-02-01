ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ARCB traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ArcBest by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

