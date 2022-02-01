Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.4 days.

Shares of Experian stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

Get Experian alerts:

EXPGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.