Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Shares Gap Down to $143.22

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.22, but opened at $140.00. Credicorp shares last traded at $143.55, with a volume of 475 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.75. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.91.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 1,857.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Credicorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,116,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.