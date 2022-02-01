Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Shares Gap Down to $143.22

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.22, but opened at $140.00. Credicorp shares last traded at $143.55, with a volume of 475 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.75. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 1,857.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Credicorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,116,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

