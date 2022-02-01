Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Down 21.6% in January

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ERMAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Eramet to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Get Eramet alerts:

Shares of ERMAY stock remained flat at $$10.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. Eramet has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.