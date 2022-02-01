Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Decreases By 23.2%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 185.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EGKLF remained flat at $$11.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

