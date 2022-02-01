C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Gap Down to $24.43

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.43, but opened at $23.93. C4 Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 2,898 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. Analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

