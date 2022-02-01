Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down to $41.77

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.77, but opened at $40.57. Cryoport shares last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 1,384 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYRX. TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the second quarter valued at about $157,000.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

