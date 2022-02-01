Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,805. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.76. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

